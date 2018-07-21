9 injured in south Kashmir accident

AgenciesSrinagar
At least nine people, mostly passengers, were injured when two vehicles collided in south Kashmir district of Pulwama on Saturday, official sources said.
A passenger vehicle collided with a truck at Boohu on Tral-Awantipor road resulting in injuries to nine people.
The injured, including five women, have been admitted to a local hospital at Awantipora.
The injured have been identified as Parvez Ahmad Sheikh, Shaheena of Baghat-e-Kanipora in Srinagar outskirts, Khursheed Ahmad Malla of Jawbehra, Rafiqa Begum, Dilshada, Hajra Begum of Charsoo Awantipora, Mohammad Akram Chopan of Tral, Sara Begum of Chandhara Pampore and Abdul Rashid Wani of Ladoo Pampore.