About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

9 injured in road mishap at Nowpora village

Published at August 17, 2018 02:55 AM 0Comment(s)330views


Noor ul Haq

Baramulla:

Nine passengers were injured in a road accident at Nowpora village in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday morning.

Reports said that nine passengers were injured when the passenger vehicle in which they were traveling turned turtle near Nowpora village some 17 kilometers away from Baramulla town.

Eyewitness said that a Tata Matador bearing registration number JK05 4851 was on its way to Baramulla from Khaitangan village where it turned turtle when the driver lost control over the vehicle, resulting in injuries to nine passengers.

All the injured were later on rushed to the local hospital for treatment, they said.

Locals said that the matador was overloaded with passengers at the time of accident.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top