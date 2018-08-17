9 injured in road mishap at Nowpora village

Noor ul HaqBaramulla:
Nine passengers were injured in a road accident at Nowpora village in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday morning.
Reports said that nine passengers were injured when the passenger vehicle in which they were traveling turned turtle near Nowpora village some 17 kilometers away from Baramulla town.
Eyewitness said that a Tata Matador bearing registration number JK05 4851 was on its way to Baramulla from Khaitangan village where it turned turtle when the driver lost control over the vehicle, resulting in injuries to nine passengers.
All the injured were later on rushed to the local hospital for treatment, they said.
Locals said that the matador was overloaded with passengers at the time of accident.