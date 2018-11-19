9 gamblers arrested, stake money recovered: Police

Srinagar, Nov 18:
Police on Sunday arrested nine gamblers and recovered stake money from their possession in district Srinagar.
A police party of Police Station Nowhatta raided a gambling site near Khawaja Bazar and apprehended 03 gamblers. Stake money of Rs 11,300 and gambling cards were seized from their possession.
In another incident, a police party of Police Station Khanyar raided a gambling site near Babademb and apprehended six gamblers. Stake money of Rs 10,530 and gambling cards were seized from their possession.
Cases in both incidents were registered in respective police stations and investigation taken up.