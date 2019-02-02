9 drug peddlers held in Rafiabad, contraband drugs seized

Noor ul HaqSopore, February 01:
Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday claimed to have arrested nine drug peddlers in Rafiabad area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district and seized contraband drugs from their possession.
A police spokesperson from Sopore said that continuing with the efforts to eradicate drug menace from the area, a team from police station Dangiwacha led by Station House Officer Mudassir Gillani arrested nine drug peddlers during a surprise naka in Budden area of Rafiabad.
"The drug peddlers were traveling in two vehicles bearing registration numbers DL8CS- 0941 and JK05A- 0182. A number of 30 bottles of MAXICOFF and seven bottles of TX Cqrox were recovered from their possession," the police spokesperson said.
Police said that a case under FIR No. 10/19 under section 8/22 29 NDPS has been registered in this matter and further investigation taken up.
The accused were later on identified by police as Ishrat Ahmad Mir son of Abdul Kabir Mir resident of Adipora Sopore, Shabir Ahmad Shalla son of Farooq Ahmad Shalla resident of Shalimar Colony, Azad Ahmad Mir, Basharat Ahmad Mir son Nazir Ahmad Mir resident Hib Dangerpora, Manzoor Ahmad Sofi son of Bashir Ahmad Sofi resident of Naharpora Sopore, Maqsood Ahmad Bhat son of Fayaz Ahmad Bhat resident of Hib Dangerpora, Irfan Ahmad Shalla son of Ghulam Mohi-ud-din Shalla resident of Sadiq Colony Sopore, Ishfaq Ahmad Shalla son of Mohammad Abdullah Shalla resident of Sidiq Colony Sopore and Fayaz Ahmad Parray son Jan Mohammad Parray resident of Chinkipora Sopore.
“Our consistent actions against drug peddlers are aimed to end this menace of drug addiction. It should reassure the community members and encourage them to come forward with any information pertaining to drug peddling in their neighborhood,” Sopore police said.