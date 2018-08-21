8th SAC meeting of LAWDA held, sub-committee constituted

Srinagar, Aug 20:
The 8th Scientific Advisory Committee (SAC) meeting of LAWDA was held today at SKICC under the chairmanship of SAC Chairman and Ex. Member National Green Tribunal New Delhi (NGT) Dr A.R Yousuf.
The meeting was attended by members of SAC which includes VC LAWDA Dr A.H Masoodi, Dr D.P. Zutshi, Dr. G. Balachandar, Mohammad Shafi Bacha, Dr Farooq Ahmad Lone, Dr Manzoor Ahmad Shah, Dr S. Koul, Dr Pinahi Sur, Member Secretary State Pollution Control Board, besides Officers of LAWDA, scientists and experts from LAWDA and other concerned officials.
Threadbare discussions were held on various aspects on the conservation of Dal Lake like Constitution of Sub Committee for preparation of status paper, Catchment management works, vegetation mapping, Algal bloom in the Dal Lake, Works executed in the catchment area of Dal-Nigeen Lake, removal of Lily pads, Assessment of Pesticides and conservation of deweeded material into compost, Maintenance of wetlands and Vision document.
On the occasion, VC LAWDA Dr A.H Masoodi said that LAWDA had made a DPR (Detailed Project Report) in which Bio-Digesters were provided to all House boat owners in Dal Lake and Nigeen Lake under subsidized rates. Various Bio-Digester manufacturing companies provided expert suggestion while framing a DPR.
During the meeting, the members said that there is an immediate need for making a thorough review of the conservation measures implemented by the LDA as suggested in the DPR.
Accordingly, a sub-committee under the chairmanship of Dr A.R. Yousuf was constituted to look into the matter and come up with a status paper.
The other members of the sub-committee are former Emeritus Professor JNU New Delhi Prof. D.P. Zutshi, Trustee and Ex-Director Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and Environment Dr. G. Balachandran, Head Department of Earth Sciences University of Kashmir Dr. Shakeel Ahmad Romshoo and Senior Assistant Professor Department of Botany University of Kashmir Dr Manzoor Ahmad Shah.