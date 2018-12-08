8th phase panchayat polls today

515121 electors to exercise franchise for Sarpanch halqas, 419775 for Panch wards: CEO
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Dec 7:
Voting for 8th phase of panchayat polls would be held on Saturday at 2633 polling stations across the State including 550 in Kashmir division and 2083 in Jammu division.
According to Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, Shaleen Kabra, 361polling stations have been categorized as hypersensitive in this Phase including 171 in Kashmir division and 190 in Jammu division.
He said 6304 candidates are in the fray for 331 Sarpanch and 2007 Panch seats in Phase-VIII, while 43 Sarpanchs and 681 Panchs have been elected unopposed in this phase.
He said in areas going to polls in Phase 8, an electorate of 515121 would be voting for Sarpanch constituencies and 419775 for Panch constituencies.
The CEO said at the end of 7 Phases of Panchayat Polls, an overall voter turnout of 73.8% has been recorded across the State, with a poll percentage of 44.4% in the Kashmir division and 83.2% in the Jammu division.
He said orders have been passed in various complaint cases as well as directions of the Courts and wherever necessary Notifications, appointing the election schedules, have been issued.
“All such orders/notifications are available at website of CEO J&K,” he said.
Kabra said Basic Minimum Facilities (BMF) have been ensured in all the polling stations across the State for Phase-VIII. Photo Voter Slips have been distributed among the voters to inform them of their polling stations.
He said senior government officers have been appointed as General Observers to oversee the smooth, fair and orderly conduct of Panchayat Elections, 2018.
“Also, Expenditure Observers are keeping a watch on the expenditure by the candidates. In addition, for the poll day, Micro Observers have been placed in polling stations, particularly those considered hypersensitive. Besides, the Zonal and Sector Magistrates too have been deployed” he added.
The CEO said Control Rooms have been established in all the districts across the State to respond promptly to any complaints of violation of the Model Code of Conduct as also to disseminate information to the public. Security arrangements have been made including deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).