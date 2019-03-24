8th PG research thesis presentation held at GMC Srinagar

March 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The 8th postgraduate research thesis presentation of Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar concluded on Saturday in which 82 research papers were presented by outgoing postgraduate research students of different departments.

The research presentation began on Thursday and concluded on Saturday.

A spokesperson of GMC Srinagar said in the two day event eighty-two research papers were presented by outgoing postgraduate research scholarship from eighteen departments.

“The wide ranging research spanning from latest management and laboratory procedures, program evaluations and epidemiological studies were carried out in hospital and community settings,” he said.

As per the statement various recommendations were put forth for implementation for improvement of patient care and implementation of various programs and policies.

The experts for judging best papers in basic sciences, medical and surgical specialties include Prof Shariq Rashid Masoodi, Prof Zaffar Amin Shah and Prof Fazl Qadir Parray from SKIMS.

Prof Samia Rashid, principal and dean GMC Srinagar who was chief guest on the valedictory function suggested inter-disciplinary research and emphasized on better and relevant basic and clinical research and conduct translational research.

Prof Manzoor Ahmed Halwai, head of academic sub-committee GMC Srinagar and chairman of academics, J&K State Medical Council while emphasising on the translation of research into actual practice for the overall and comprehensive improvement of patient care.

He urged for providing all necessary support to the researchers. He was also felicitated with a lifetime achievement award.

The best papers were awarded in three categories.

In pre and para-clinical section, first position to Dr Snober Bashir of Physiology, second to Saqib Reshi of Microbiology and third position to Dr Adil of Pharmacology.

In medical sciences, 1st position to Dr Muzamil Andrabi of Medicine, 2nd position to Dr Faizan Younis Shah of Dermatology, 3rd position to Dr DuAlam Amin and Dr Arvinder Kaur from Medicine department.

In surgical sciences, 1st position to Dr Faisal Qayoom of Ophthalmology department, 2nd position to Dr Awhar Yousuf of Surgery department, 3rd position to Dr Nasir Hamid from Surgery and Owaise Makhdoomi of ENT department.

Prof Shariq Masoodi reiterated on improving the prophylactic, diagnostic and therapeutic care emphasizing on using IMRAD in presentations.

Prof Zaffar Amin complemented the researchers for wonderfully presenting their research work. Prof Fazl Qadir Parray appreciated the quality of research presentations and heartening attendance in the audience. Prof Arshad Hussain conducted the felicitation function.