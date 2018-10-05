8th, 9th class Term 2nd examination to begin from 25th October in Kashmir schools

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The State Institute of Education (SIE) Kashmir Friday issued date sheet for term-II examination( session Oct-Nov 2018) of 8th and 9th classes.
As per the date sheet, the term 2nd exams for both classes will be held from 25th October till 06 November.
As per the SIE notification, the timing for the exams has been fixed at 10am.
The candidates shall appear in their examinations at the complex heads and centres identified by the concerned Principal of district institute of education and training (DIETs), read the notification issued by Joint Director Trainings/ Principal, SIE Kashmir.
The Principal DIETs have been asked to ensure that conduct and evaluation is done simultaneously for timely declaration of results so that the remedial interventions for potential learners are started well in time.
The concerned cluster principals will supervise the evaluation process as notified in the Government order no.338Edu of 2016dated 16-09-2016.