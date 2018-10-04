8825 kanal State, Kahcharai land retrieved from encroachers

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 03:
The government has retrieved 8825 kanals of State and Kahcharai land from the encroachers in Valley in two months anti-encroachment drive.
An official spokesman said the district administration of Pulwama retrieved the maximum 1261.60 kanals of State and 1597.80 kanals of Kahcharai land during this drive.
“Kupwara administration retrieved 223.15 Kanals of State and 1388.35 kanals of Kahcharai land, Baramulla retrieved 170.05 kanals of State and 849.15 Kanals of Kahcharai lands, Ganderbal retrieved 132.95 kanals of State and 710.90 Kanals of Kahcharai land, Shopian retrieved 197.60 kanals of State and 523.95 kanals of Kahcharai land, Budgam retrieved 13 kanals of State and 483.65 kanals of Kahcharai land, Anantnag retrieved 261.25 kanals of State and 220.45 kanals of Kahcharai land, Srinagar retrieved 173 kanals of State and 201.35 kanals of Kahcharai land, Bandipora retrieved 95.80 kanals of State and 192.40 kanals of Kahcharai land and Kulgam district administration retrieved 68.80 kanals of State and 59.80 kanals of Kahcharai land,” he said.
The spokesman said a total of 2597.20 kanals of State and 6227.80 kanals of Kahcharai land were retrieved from illegal occupants across the valley in two month.
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan had already directed all district collectors to immediately carry out a comprehensive mapping of all encroachments relating to State, forest and Panchayat lands, water bodies, highways and public roads in their respective jurisdictions and make full use of available technologies, such as geo-tagging and satellite mapping, to prepare a fully verified database. Then carry out the anti-encroachment drives across all the Tehsils of their respective districts on daily basis to ensure that encroachment on roads, Highway (NH), State and Kahcharai lands is removed forthwith to achieve the set target on time.
All Tehsildars were directed to furnish a daily report with regard to removal of encroachments in their respective Tehsils and send this daily based report to the Divisional Commissioner’s office for further course of necessary action.
Div Com had also directed all Deputy Commissioners to use the vacant land for developmental utilization like the construction of Govt Schools, Health Centers, Community Halls, Playing fields, Panchayat Ghars, Fire tender stations and other essential services as per the demands from the local population.
Divisional Administration Kashmir has warned people not to indulge in illegal construction activities and encroachments on state and Kahcharai land. Violators will be dealt strictly according to the Law.