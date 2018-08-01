87 youth joined militancy in JK in 2018

12 youth picked gun since imposition of Governor’s rule
PTINew Delhi, July 31:
At least 87 local youth have joined militancy in Jammu and Kashmir so far this year, Union Minister Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said Tuesday.
"87 youth have joined militancy in 2018 (till July 20) in four districts of South Kashmir - Anantnag (14), Pulwama (35), Shopian (23), Kulgam (15)," Ahir said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.
He said after imposition of Governor's rule in the state on June 20, 12 youth were reported to have disappeared and later joined militancy.
He said the government regularly reviews the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.
In order to prevent activities of militants, numerous steps have been taken, including strengthening of the operational grid with enhanced human intelligence and use of technical intelligence grid, Ahir said.
"The government has also continuously encouraged policies to mainstream the youth, including providing employment opportunities to wean them away from militancy," he said.
In 2018, till July 22, 110 militants were killed by forces, while 18 civilians died in militancy-related violence in Jammu and Kashmir, the minister said.
In 2017, 213 militants were killed and 40 civilians died in militancy incidents, he said.