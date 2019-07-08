8,663 new schools constructed till March 31: GoI

July 08, 2019 | Agencies

As many as 8,663 new secondary schools and 46,280 toilets in schools have been constructed in different parts of the country till March 31 under the centrally-sponsored Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA), Lok Sabha was informed on Monday.



Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said under the RMSA till 2017-18 and Samagra Shiksha effective from 2018 -19, 12,896 new secondary schools, 53,789 additional classrooms, 66,286 toilets and 11,933 drinking water facilities in schools have been sanctioned.



Out of these, states and UTs have reported that 12,100 new schools have become functional and construction of 8,663 new schools, 37,546 additional classrooms, 46,280 toilets and provision of drinking water facility in 10,093 schools has been done till March 31, 2019, he said during Question Hour.