86 militants killed so far: Lt Gen Ranbir Singh

May 20, 2019

Asserting that overall situation in the state of Jammu and Kashmir is under control, Northern Command Army Commander, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on Monday said that as many as 86 militants have been killed so far.

“The security situation in Jammu and Kashmir is well under control,” Gen Singh here told reporters at a press conference after a function organized for educational scholarship distribution to the selected youth of the state.

“As far as we are concerned, we have Line of Actual Control with China where we have been able to ensure to maintain peace and tranquility, the established confidence buildings to ensure that there are no point of rift and also to ensure no frictions take place,” he added and said that if any transgressions or face offs, which do take place, the established mechanisms do take care of that for overall peace and tranquility.