86 forces’ personnel killed in 2018, highest in over a decade

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Dec 08
: The forces involved in counter-militancy operations in troubled Kashmir have suffered at least 86 casualties in eleven months of this year, highest in over a decade.
Army, Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K police and paramilitary CRPF are jointly carrying out anti-militancy operations in Kashmir while Army and Border Security Force (BSF) are guarding the International Border and Line of Control (LoC).
From January to November this year, 86 force personnel have died in militancy violence in the Valley.
Of them, 50 were police and CRPF men while 36 army men. The police and CRPF men were killed in the Valley while army also suffered casualties at the Line of Control (LoC) while foiling infiltration bid of militants.
The casualties suffered by forces this year are highest since 2008 and the number excludes those killed in ceasefire violations along the LoC and IB.
August witnessed highest 15 casualties among forces -- seven Army men and eight police/CRPF men. In June 11 casualties took places including three Army men and eight police/CRPF men, February also recorded 11 casualties—six Army men and five police/CRPF men, October 10 casualties — five Army and 5 police/CRPF men, July eight casualties—an Army man and seven police/CRPF men, March seven casualties —three Army men and four police/CRPF men, September seven casualties —three Army men and four police/CRPF men, April five casualties —four Army men and one policeman, May four casualties —one Army and three police/CRPF personnel, November four casualties —three Army men and a CRPF man and January four casualties, all policemen.
According to sources, Army men were largely killed in anti-militancy operations while police suffered casualties both during active participation in anti-militancy operations while some were also kidnapped by militants and later killed in south Kashmir, the hotbed of militants.
The 86 casualties suffered by forces this year are highest in eleven years (from 2008 to 2017)
According to Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) data, 595 forces personnel were killed in militancy-related incidents in the state during this period.
As per the MHA data, 75 forces personnel were killed in 2008 when 708 militancy-related incidents were recorded across the state.
In 2009 although the number of incidents decreased to 499, the casualties of forces rose to 79.
In 2010, when Kashmir witnessed summer unrest, the number of militancy-related incidents came down to 488 and the forces casualties also declined to 69.
From 2011 to 2015, the data indicates improvement in the overall situation in the state as the number of forces casualties and over all militancy-related incidents remained low compared to previous years.
In 2011, as per the MHA data, the number of militancy related incidents was 340 and forces casualties decreased to 33. While, 38 casualties of forces were recorded in 2012 when militancy-related incidents decreased to 220 from 340 in 2011.
In 2013, although the overall number of militancy-related incidents decreased to 170, the casualties of forces again rose to 53.
The number of casualties among forces, however, came down to 47 in 2014 when overall number of militancy-related incidents increased to 222 while 39 forces casualties were witnessed in 2015 when number of militancy-related decreased to 208.
In 2016, the forces casualties rose to 82 while the number of number of militancy-related incidents also rose to 322.
2016 is known for marking change in militancy spectrum in Kashmir especially in south Kashmir where the new-age militancy gained foothold. On July 8, 2016 Hizbul Mujahideen commander a and poster boy of new-phase of militancy Burhan Wani was killed in a gunfight with forces in south Kashmir.
In 2017, when forces launched “Operation All Out” against militants, the number of militancy-related incidents increased to 342 and 80 forces personnel were killed across the state.
javid@risingkashmir.com
Forces killing
2018 (till Nov) 86
2017 80
2016 82
2015 39
2014 47
2013 53
2012 38
2011 33
2010 69
2009 79
2008 75