85% funds on various agri schemes utilized

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Feb 25:
Eighty five percent funds under Funds Agriculture Technology and Management Agency (ATMA) scheme wherein have been utilized so far in JK.
This was revealed in a meeting which Principal Secretary Transport Animal and Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries Asgar Hassan Samoon convened on Monday to review the progress of various schemes under Animal, Sheep Husbandry and Transport sectors.
Director Animal Husbandry Jammu, Dr Tahir Beg, Director Sheep Husbandry Jammu, Dr Sanjeev Sharma, Director Fisheries, J&K, Dr Pandita, Director Planning Animal, Sheep Husbandry, Abdul Rahim Malik besides other concerned attended the meeting.
While taking stock of functioning of the respective departments, Principal Secretary was briefed in detail about the present status of various state sector and centrally sponsored schemes besides physical and financial achievements registered by the departments.
The meeting was informed about progress on various schemes including PPR Vaccination Control Programme and National Livestock Mission (NLM).
Samoon was also informed about the present status of Agriculture Technology and Management Agency (ATMA) scheme wherein funds up to 85 per cent have been utilized.
Issues regarding the acquisition of land and buildings which are running in the rented accommodation also came under discussion besides Capex Budget and utilization of funds of the departments was also discussed.
Samoon stressed upon the officers to take all necessary steps to expedite the process of all developmental issues of the departments. He also stressed on the officers to work with utmost dedication to achieve the set goal for the betterment of the departments.
Chief Animal Husbandry Officers and District Sheep Husbandry Officers of the districts of Jammu Division were present in the meeting and also gave a detailed report about the issues of development of the department in their respective districts.
The Principal Secretary stressed upon the concerned Animal, Sheep Husbandry officers to expedite the process of various initiatives started for the welfare of the department. He also stressed upon them to submit DPR of Sheep Extension Centre as early as possible.
Earlier, the Principal Secretary also convened a meeting to discuss the functioning of the Transport Department.
Samoon directed the concerned officers to expedite the process of the procurement of Electric buses.
Various issues like Radio Taxi Scheme, regularization of consolidated workers (CLSW), colour coding of buses, disposal of condemned vehicles, referring the class-IV vacancies to GAD, Road Safety Council, disabled-friendly buses were discussed in detail during the meeting.
Among others, Special Secretary, Transport, Director State Motor Garage, Additional Secretary, Road Safety Council, Assistant Transport Commissioner, RTO Kathua and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.