84.49% CD ratio achieved in Budgam

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, August 30:
64th District level review committee/District consultative committee (DLRC/DCC) meeting was convened by J&K Bank Lead District Office, Budgam on August 2018. The meeting was presided over by chairperson DLRC/DCC and District commissioner Budgam Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar(I.A.S). J&K Bank Lead District Manager, Ajaz Ahamd Bhat, was convener of the meeting.
Dr. Bilal Mohuiddin (IAS probation), R L Korotonia Lead District Officer Reserve Bank of India and Chief Planning Officer Abdul Rasheed were also present in the meeting .
While welcoming all the heads of line departments, Block Development officers, District Coordinators of various Banks of the District, Lead District Manager Budgam Aijaz Ahmad presented the performance of all other banks and line departments of the district for June quarter 2018.
The chairperson DLRC /DCC Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar (IAS) while addressing the participants said that much is needed to be done for the district. She also said that there are many unbanked areas and concerns which we all have to address as a team. The line departments have to be more proactive and has to understand importance of BLBC”S and she directed them to cooperate in making the BLBC’S a success so that all the benefits be passed on to the grass root level of the needy for overall economic development of the district .
Besides, she directed block development officers of the district to carry out their role more efficiently as they are at the helm of affairs and without their participation, uplifment of below poverty line is not possible to achieve. In this regard they have to play pivotal role.
Lead District Manager Budgam assured the chairperson Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar(I.A.S) that every sphere and segment of population and business activity will be taken care of with a better systematic approach and outreach so that the envisaged targets for 2018-9 are not only achieved but surpassed.
Earlier, the Lead District Manager while detailing out the progress of the banks operating in the district said that district has achieved a CD Ratio of 84.49% which is among the best ratios of the J&K State. A total of Rs 272.81crores have been disbursed during the first quarter of the financial year 2018.2019 which is 27% of advances of Annual credit plan of the district. He also revealed that the deposits of the district as on 30th june 2018 stood at Rs.2241.78 crores as against the Rs 1959.50 crores of corresponding June quarter of 2017. Thus, recording a growth of 14.40% yoy. The advances of the district stood at 1894.17 as against the advances of rs 1509.37 crores of corresponding June quarter of 2017.Thus, recording the growth of 25.49% in advances yoy.
Lead District Manager also informed the house that the banks , Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI) and financial literacy council under the adieu of lead district office Budgam have conducted 64 awareness camps/ for the said quarter ending.
While reviewing the DLRC/ DCC Meeting chairperson gave emphasis on priority sector lending particularly agriculture, horticulture, handicrafts, handloom, education etc.
Besides she also stressed on educating the unbanked area masses so that they could reap the benefits of so many schemes available for them.
Meanwhile, Chairperson DLRC/DCC District Commissioner Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar appreciated the role of the Jammu & Kashmir Bank for contributing 91% of advances in priority sector for June quarter 2018. She also appreciated the Lead District Manager and his team for being proactive In the end Lead District Officer Rl Korotonia of Reserve Bank Of India thanked all the participants .