84 submit nomination forms for 3 B’pora municipalities

2 families representing BJP file 13 forms
M T RasoolBandipora, Sep 25:
A total of 84 candidates submitted their nominations forms for the upcoming Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls for three municipalities in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.
Forty eight candidates have submitted forms in Bandipora, 35 in Sumbal while none of the candidates has so far filed forms for Hajin municipality, a volatile area considered stronghold of militants.
For 17 wards of Bandipora municipality to be polled in the first phase, Congress and BJP submitted nomination forms for all 17 wards each while 14 candidates submitted their forms as independent candidates.
Among 17 forms submitted by BJP, about 13 nominations came from two separate families, sources said.
They said five family members of BJP’s activist have filed forms for different wards. Similarly, five family members representing Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) too have filed forms while three nomination papers came from family members of other BJYM activist.
Senor Congress leader and former minister, Usman Majid said situation was not congenial for polls but they were dragged by conditions created by BJP and RSS.
“We are contesting polls to keep out communal forces like RSS and BJP and save the cultural ethos of Kashmir,” he said.
He appealed voters across Kashmir and Bandipora to participate in elections to defeat the communal forces.
Usman said the NC decision to boycott polls is to pave way for RSS and BJP to enter Valley.
For 13 wards of Sumbal Municipality, which go to polls in second phase, 35 forms have been submitted by candidates from BJP, Congress and others.