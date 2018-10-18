8.3 percent victory

Lofty claims about municipal elections and people’s eagerness to participate in the polls in Kashmir have fallen flat as only 8.2 percent voting was recorded in the Valley. Such has been the failure that the figure was not even made public or revealed readily. Possibly to brush under the carpet the failure of state and the central government’s “muscular policy”, the overall percentage of 35.1 was highlighted instead of a little over 8 percent voting that took place in Kashmir. Ahead of municipal elections, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that 90 percent of people in Jammu and Kashmir were keen to participate in the elections. He also said "I do agree that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir should improve. But, the problem that we face is mostly because of Pakistan.” Two regional mainstream parties NC and PDP boycotted the elections, and it was not because of diktats issued from Pakistan but over the differences between these parties and the central government that has been adamant on pursuing “muscular policy” in Kashmir. The failures of the governments can be counted on many fronts now – there is no elected government in the state, casualties in the state have gone up, militancy has escalated with more youth joining militant ranks, law and order situation is in tatters with weapons being looted and police personnel being targeted – where does the buck stop? The figure 35.1 is not going to assuage the situation as it was neither about Jammu nor about the elections. For how long can the central government afford to be in denial? The main problem in valley is political and unless a sincere attempt to resolve it politically is made, it is all going to be eyewash. The central government said it had chosen its representative, but what happened to the process of interlocution and talks? Where are the dividends of the government’s hard-line policy? The government may prefer to remain in the denial mode, to shy away from responsibilities but it shouldn’t do jugglery of figures to prove its point, which as can be reckoned can’t be proved at all. The union minister must speak now, say about the 8.2 percent and what message we are supposed to get from it. Consider the recent case of booking Kashmiri students for “offering funeral prayers in absentia”. Thousands of people attend real funerals of militants who are killed now and then – how many should be booked? Unfortunately, the present dispensation does not seem to know how to handle Kashmir or may be pretends it.