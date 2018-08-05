81% PSA recommendations quashed by HC

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Aug 04:
The J&K High Court (HC) has quashed 81 percent of the detentions under Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act (JKPSA) since March 2016 recommended by the advisory board of JKPSA.
This information was revealed in a reply to RTI filed by the J&K RTI Movement Chairman, Shaikh Ghulam Rasool and Access to Information Programme coordinator Venkatesh Nayak.
In RTI reply, the Public Information Officer (PIO) has stated: “Between April 2016 and December 2017 the State Government referred 1004 detention orders to the advisory board and the board found ‘sufficient cause’ to recommend confirmation of detention in 99.40% (998 cases).”
It was also mentioned in the RTI reply that during the same period, the J&K High Court admitted 941 cases seeking quashing the detention orders in 81 percent cases issued under JKPSA.
“The J&K High Court is said to have quashed 764 detention orders issued under JKPSA since March 2016,” reads an RTI reply.
It was also stated that a total number of 1004 detention orders were referred to the Advisory Board out of which it had recommended confirmation in 998 cases and it was also recommended to revoke the detention orders in 06 cases.
In a reply to the RTI applicants it was also stated that the amendment brought as ordinance in May states that “The PDP-BJP led Government did not comply with the statutory obligations of transparency under Sections 4(1)(c), 4(1)(d) and 23(1)(c) of the J&K RTI Act regarding the reasons for making these changes. Nor did the Government explain to the people of J&K what circumstances existed that required the promulgation of this Ordinance without waiting for it to be brought as an amendment Bill before the State Legislature.”
Meanwhile, the RTI applicants were also informed that the Advisory Board spent more than 95% of its sanctioned budget in 2016-17 (Rs.73.87 lakhs) and the average cost of reviewing each JKPSA detention case referred to the Advisory Board works out to total expenditure of (Rs. 7,357.56) for 2016-17 divided by total number of cases referred to the Advisory Board.
The RTI further reads that the Advisory Board used more than 75% of its total expenditure in 2016-17 to recommend confirmation of detention orders which were quashed by the J&K High Court later.
