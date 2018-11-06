81% Govt schools in Anantnag have no electricity

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Nov 05:
In an indicator of the state of school infrastructure in Kashmir, 81% of schools in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district have no electricity.
In the district, out of total 1564 government schools, 1271 schools are without electricity.
According to the School Education Department there are 695 Primary Schools (PS) in Anantnag district out of which 656 schools are without electricity.
Similarly, the district has 677 numbers of Middle Schools (MS) out of which 589 schools are also without electricity.
Likewise, there are 24 High Schools and 2 Higher Secondary Schools in the Anantnag district that are also without electricity.
This information was revealed was by Chief Education Officer (CEO) Anantnag in a reply to a Right to Information (RTI) application filed by RTI activist Raja Muzaffar Bhat in which he had sought information regarding list of schools without electricity, Girls schools without lavatories, boundary walling and drinking water facility.
However the district has not even lavatory and washroom facility in more than 31 percent of Girl Schools.
Meanwhile in a reply to RTI, CEO has also informed that there are 51 Girls Schools including 7 Higher Secondary Schools, 8 High Schools, 28 Middle Schools and 8 Primary Schools.
CEO in a reply also said that out of a total number of Girl’s Schools, 16 schools don’t have lavatory and washroom facility while as remaining 35 schools have been given such facilities.
There are 6 HSS, 6 HS, 20 MS and 3 PS who have lavatory and washroom facility, but in one HSS, 2 HS, 8 MS and 5 PS are without these facilities.
Moreover, 68 percent of Anantnag schools Apart from Schools without boundary walls.
Stating the number of schools without boundary walls, CEO Anantnag has informed that out of 1564 schools in the district, 1065 schools have not boundary walls.
He said, there are 8 HSS, 61 HS 61, 428 MS and 568 PS that have no boundary walls.
In Anantnag district, there are 314 such schools which don’t have drinking water facility in 3 HSS, 8 HS, 101 MS and 202 PS.
bhatriyaz.com@gmail.com