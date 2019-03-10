8015 cases disposed-off, Rs 18 Cr realised in Lok Adalats across J&K

March 10, 2019 | Agencies

Over 8000 cases of different nature were settled amicably and Rs 18 crore recovered by National Lok Adalats in the Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, an official spokesman said.

Out of these cases 1663 cases were amicably settled on the spot and total settlement amount of Rs 1,21,33,250 was realized in the Kashmir valley, he said.

He said the NLAs were held under the patronage of Chief Justice, Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Justice Gita Mittal, who is also Patron-in-Chief State Legal Services Authority and under the guidance of Justice High Court and Executive Chairman J&K legal Services Authority, Justice Rajesh Bindal.