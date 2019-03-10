About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 10, 2019 |

8015 cases disposed-off, over Rs 18 cr realized in Lok Adalats across JK

 As many as 8015 cases were settled and over Rs 18 crore were recovered from defaulters during National Lok Adalats held across the state at district and tehsil levels and in both the wings of Jammu and Kashmir High Court.
With an objective to reduce pendency of cases in courts, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Legal Services Committee, today organized ‘National Lok Adalats’ in both the Jammu and Srinagar wings of High Court simultaneously.
The National Lok Adalats were held under the patronage of Chief Justice, Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Justice Gita Mittal, who is also Patron-in-Chief State Legal Services Authority and under the guidance of Justice High Court and Executive Chairman J&K legal Services Authority, Justice Rajesh Bindal.
Member Secretary J&K State Legal Services Authority Mohammad Akram Chowdhary disclosed that the Lok Adalats was organised in all the three divisions – Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.
Around 12772 cases were taken up by 116 Benches in the day-long Lok Adalats at various courts across the State and an amount of Rs. 18,78,39,432 approximately was awarded as Compensation/settlement amount in Civil, Criminal, Labour disputes, Electricity and Water Bills, Land Acquisition, Family Matters, Cheque dishonour and bank Recovery Cases.

Latest News

Policeman suspended after his service rifle snatched by uknown gunmen

Policeman suspended after his service rifle snatched by uknown gunmen

Mar 09 | Press Trust of India
Guv Malik launches 19

Guv Malik launches 19 'Government to Citizen' online services

Mar 09 | Press Trust of India
NIA summons Mirwaiz for questioning in 2017 funding case

NIA summons Mirwaiz for questioning in 2017 funding case

Mar 09 | Rising Kashmir News
No person, outfit will be allowed to carry out terror acts using Pak s ...

No person, outfit will be allowed to carry out terror acts using Pak s ...

Mar 09 | Press Trust of India
1 killed, 6 injured including 5 CRPF personnel in Uri, Srinagar accide ...

1 killed, 6 injured including 5 CRPF personnel in Uri, Srinagar accide ...

Mar 09 | Agencies
Pakistan demands ICC action against India for wearing military cap

Pakistan demands ICC action against India for wearing military cap

Mar 09 | Press Trust of India
Shopian villagers stage protest against alleged harassment by forces

Shopian villagers stage protest against alleged harassment by forces

Mar 09 | Javid Sofi
Criminals evading arrests nabbed by Jammu Police

Criminals evading arrests nabbed by Jammu Police

Mar 09 | Agencies
Govt frames state, division level Drug De-addiction Centre Monitoring ...

Govt frames state, division level Drug De-addiction Centre Monitoring ...

Mar 09 | Agencies
Kartarpur talks are no resumption of dialogues with Pakistan: MEA

Kartarpur talks are no resumption of dialogues with Pakistan: MEA

Mar 09 | Agencies
GOC 15 Corps appeals Kashmiri mothers to bring their sons back from mi ...

GOC 15 Corps appeals Kashmiri mothers to bring their sons back from mi ...

Mar 09 | Rising Kashmir News
Governor

Governor's grievance cell disposes over 52,000 complaints in nearly 9 ...

Mar 09 | Press Trust of India
SAC approves creation of 33 posts in govt medical colleges in JK

SAC approves creation of 33 posts in govt medical colleges in JK

Mar 09 | Rising Kashmir News
Pompeo discusses Indo-Pak situation with British NSA

Pompeo discusses Indo-Pak situation with British NSA

Mar 09 | Press Trust of India
Gunshots heard during CASO in Shopian village

Gunshots heard during CASO in Shopian village

Mar 09 | Javid Sofi
Defence Ministry dismisses reports of Army man

Defence Ministry dismisses reports of Army man's abduction in Budgam

Mar 09 | Rising Kashmir News
One-way traffic to continue on Jammu-Srinagar highway

One-way traffic to continue on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Mar 09 | Rising Kashmir News
Unknown men snatch rifle from PSO of DC Kishtwar

Unknown men snatch rifle from PSO of DC Kishtwar

Mar 09 | Imran Shah
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 10, 2019 |

8015 cases disposed-off, over Rs 18 cr realized in Lok Adalats across JK

              

 As many as 8015 cases were settled and over Rs 18 crore were recovered from defaulters during National Lok Adalats held across the state at district and tehsil levels and in both the wings of Jammu and Kashmir High Court.
With an objective to reduce pendency of cases in courts, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Legal Services Committee, today organized ‘National Lok Adalats’ in both the Jammu and Srinagar wings of High Court simultaneously.
The National Lok Adalats were held under the patronage of Chief Justice, Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Justice Gita Mittal, who is also Patron-in-Chief State Legal Services Authority and under the guidance of Justice High Court and Executive Chairman J&K legal Services Authority, Justice Rajesh Bindal.
Member Secretary J&K State Legal Services Authority Mohammad Akram Chowdhary disclosed that the Lok Adalats was organised in all the three divisions – Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.
Around 12772 cases were taken up by 116 Benches in the day-long Lok Adalats at various courts across the State and an amount of Rs. 18,78,39,432 approximately was awarded as Compensation/settlement amount in Civil, Criminal, Labour disputes, Electricity and Water Bills, Land Acquisition, Family Matters, Cheque dishonour and bank Recovery Cases.

News From Rising Kashmir

;