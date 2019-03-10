8015 cases disposed-off, over Rs 18 cr realized in Lok Adalats across JK

March 10, 2019 |

As many as 8015 cases were settled and over Rs 18 crore were recovered from defaulters during National Lok Adalats held across the state at district and tehsil levels and in both the wings of Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

With an objective to reduce pendency of cases in courts, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Legal Services Committee, today organized ‘National Lok Adalats’ in both the Jammu and Srinagar wings of High Court simultaneously.

The National Lok Adalats were held under the patronage of Chief Justice, Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Justice Gita Mittal, who is also Patron-in-Chief State Legal Services Authority and under the guidance of Justice High Court and Executive Chairman J&K legal Services Authority, Justice Rajesh Bindal.

Member Secretary J&K State Legal Services Authority Mohammad Akram Chowdhary disclosed that the Lok Adalats was organised in all the three divisions – Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

Around 12772 cases were taken up by 116 Benches in the day-long Lok Adalats at various courts across the State and an amount of Rs. 18,78,39,432 approximately was awarded as Compensation/settlement amount in Civil, Criminal, Labour disputes, Electricity and Water Bills, Land Acquisition, Family Matters, Cheque dishonour and bank Recovery Cases.