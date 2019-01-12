8000 NHM employees to observe strike from Jan 14

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 11:
More than 8000 employees working under National Health Mission (NHM) in the State have decided to observe strike from January 14 against the government for failing to regularise their services.
Chief spokesperson, J&K National Health Mission Employees Association, Abdul Rauoof, said they have been approaching the concerned quarters to come up with a regularization policy but nothing has been done so far.
“The government has neglected us and has no regard for our social or financial security. Our colleagues died but their kin have been left to beg for their survival,” he said.
The NHM employees said two days ago they held a meeting to discuss the future strategy in view of complete lack of response from the concerned authorities.
“Authorities at the helm failed to fulfill the commitments made by the then Minister for Health, Principal Secretary H&ME and Mission Director NHM with us on January 22 last year,” he alleged.
According to him, over the years they have sent repeated representations to the government but to their utter dismay, there has been no headway.
“We have decided to observe a 48-hour-long strike from Monday (14.01.2019) to remind the government about the plight of the employees and commitment given to us,” he said.
Rauoof said authorities are completely apathetic towards their genuine demands and they are left with no option but to hit the roads for “our just demands and rights.”
Pertinently, last month, NHM employees had given an ultimatum till January 10 for redressal of their demands but they have been neglected with their pleas not answered.
To press for their demands, the association asked employees working under the umbrella of NHM including RNTCP, JKSACS to assemble at Pratap Park, Srinagar stating they will announce future strategy on Tuesday, a day after their proposed protest.
They said after their strike last year, State government set up a committee to look into their regularisation and had submitted its report to the government in January 2018.
“Health department forwarded the report recommending phased regularisation to Finance department but the report is gathering dust in the finance department,” they said.