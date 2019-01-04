80 police stations in JK connected with CCTNS portal

Srinagar:
In an attempt to improve its interactions with public, Jammu and Kashmir Police has put several of its services, including tracking the status of complaints and FIRs, on a national online crime database, a senior police official said Thursday.
The official said 78 of the nearly 100 police stations have been connected with the Crime and Criminal Tracking Networks and Systems (CCTNS) portal and these establishments are connected with the high speed internet facility.
He said the work was on to connect the remaining police stations as well but there were some technical issues which need to be resolved.
"The citizens can now track the status of their complaints online and also view the FIR. We have introduced this system in most of our police stations in the valley," the official said.
The official said among other services that can be availed online including verification of tenants and paying guests, character verification certificates, and permission for holding events and performances.
"Verification request for employees and domestic helps can be made through the portal. Permission to hold protest or take out processions can also be availed online," he added.
"We are trying to improve the interface with the general public. Police can perform their duties better with the support of the people," he added.