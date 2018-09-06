80 LPG connections distributed among BPL families

Rising Kashmir NewsBaramulla Sept 05:
Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) in collaboration with department of Wildlife protection (J&K) with the support of Bismillah Bahrat Nawab Baramulla (Uri) facilitated the distribution of subsidized gas cylinders to the fringe villages of Kazinag National Park.
About 80 connections were distributed among women belonging to the Below Poverty Line (BPL) as forest dwellers- under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) with an underlying objective of reducing the local dependence on the protected area for fuel wood besides generating a goodwill gesture among the local communities.
Speaking on the occasion Wildlife Warden North Mohammad Sadiq Mir said, “The program was launched with the support of Bismillah Bharat Nawab Gas Baramulla to converge all stakeholders into a partnership for Wildlife conservation in order to save forests and make these villages smokeless.”
He exhorted upon people to take full benefit of the scheme keeping in view its health benefits, cost efficacy, economy, safety and environment benefits.
Sameer Khazir, a field sociologist with (WTI) said due to the use of traditional chulas the women had to face a lot of hardships during cooking which deteriorated their health and created a positive and a measurable change in people’s perceptions and increase the adoption of energy efficient cooking methods.