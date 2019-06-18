80 feet illegal timber seized in Rafiabad

June 18, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Forest Protection Force Baramulla Monday claimed to have seized 80 feet illegal timber from smugglers in Rafiabad forest area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

An official said that Forest Protection Force unit K07 Baramulla seized illicit timber being smuggled from Rafiabad forest area of the district.

“A team of forest protection force seized a vehicle bearing registration number JK02R 1756 laden with illicit timber in Rafiabad. The smugglers escaped from the spot however timber worth lakhs was seized by the team near Tragpora Rafiabad. A case has been registered and manhunt for the smugglers has been launched,” the official said.

He said that the timber was axed down by smugglers in upper belt of Rafiabad and was being smuggled to urban areas of the district.







