8 years on, Maghbagh link road awaits macdamization

Irfan YattooSrinagar, Sep 27:
Residents of Maghbagh locality in Nowshera area of Srinagar city have expressed dismay over the dilapidated condition of a link road which they said has not been macadamized for at least eight years.
The residents said the road is always troublesome and dust flies off from it in dry weather and cars slip over the muddy road during rains.
They said the commuters and residents face inconvenience as the road adds to air pollution. The residents said the road is a “death trap” for people.
Mir Latief, a resident said the government macadamized two other link roads in the locality last year but this one was “deliberately” left unattended.
“We don’t even remember when this road was last repaired as we are witnessing the same condition of the road for years,” he said.
Another resident, Azra Jan said, “Other nearby roads were macadamized and were decorated with tiles but our road was neglected. We face problems when it rains as the road turns into a dam. It is very difficult, especially for school going children and elderly people, to walk on the road.”
The residents said they made “repeated pleas” to the concerned authorities, requesting them to repair the road but no action was taken.
“Even we registered a grievance at Governor Grievance Cell but nothing changed on the ground,” she added.
Chief Engineer Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department, Sami Arif Yesvi told Rising Kashmir that the road will be macadamized soon.
“We are currently macadamizing the worst roads in summer capital. We will look in the matter and road will be macadamized soon,” he assured.
