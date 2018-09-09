8 years on, Maghbagh link road awaits macadamisation

Irfan YattooSrinagar, Sep 08:
Residents of Maghbagh locality in Nowshera area of Srinagar on Saturday expressed dismay over the dilapidated condition of a link road which they said has not been macadamized for at least eight years.
The residents said the road is always troublesome—dust flying off from it in dry weather and cars slipping over the muddy road during rains.
They said commuters and residents face inconvenience as the road causes poor sanitation and pollutes air. The residents said the road is a “death trap” for both elderly and young.
Mir Latief, a resident, said government macadamized two other link roads in the locality last year but this one was “deliberately” left unattended.
“We don’t even remember when this road was last repaired as we always witnessed the same condition of the road for years,” he said.
Another resident, Azra Jan said, “Other nearby roads were macadamised and were decorated with tiles but our road was neglected. We face problems when it rains as the road turns into a dam. It is very difficult, especially for school children and elderly people to walk on the road.”
The residents said they made “repeated pleas” to the concerned authorities, requesting them to repair the road but no measures were taken.
“Even we have registered a complaint at Governor Grievance cell but no reply ahs come.”she said.
Chief Engineer Roads and Buildings (R&B) department, Sami Arif Yesvi, told Rising Kashmir the road will be macadamized very soon.
“We are currently macadamizing worst roads in summer capital and we will look in the matter and road will be macadamized soon,” he assured.
irfanahyattoo@gmail.com