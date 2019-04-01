8 vehicles seized for lack of ownership documents: Police

April 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

‘Investigations reveal new modus operandi of car lifters’

Police on Sunday acted on a credible input and seized several cars from the city which had been stolen from the other parts of the country and later sold in the valley.

While investigating the modus operandi of the car lifters, police learnt that luxurious cars lifted from other parts of the country were brought into valley and replaced with the cloned identification specifics of vehicles having a valid & genuine ownership and were then sold at throwaway prices in the valley.

A case FIR No. 09/2019 under relevant sections of law stands registered in police station Shaheed Gunj. During investigation, officers have seized 08 such vehicles of different makes and models U/S 550 CrPC for the want of genuine documents.

Such car owners have expressed shock over the cloning of vehicle identity specifics after they got to know that similar vehicles with same registration number, chasis number and engine number were found plying in the other parts of the country.

Officers investigating the case have spoken to several suspects and some individuals whose complicity in the car lifting module has been established on the basis of evidence collected are absconding since then.

Police is making all efforts to arrest them and as the investigation progresses, more recoveries of such vehicles is expected.

Local Police is also maintaining a liaison and is coordinating with authorities from the other states in this matter.

A special investigation team comprising of senior investigating officers is carrying the probe under the supervision of SP City South.