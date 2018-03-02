8 Turkish soldiers killed in Syria's Afrin

AgenciesAnkara
At least eight Turkish soldiers were killed during a military operation in Syria's northwestern region of Afrin.
Anadolu Agency quoted the Turkish General Staff statement as saying that thirteen other soldiers were injured during the operation Olive Branch on Thursday.
The operation 'Olive Branch' was launched on January 20 to clear PYD/PKK and IS terrorists from Afrin in northwestern Syria, Anadolu news agency reported.
The main aim of the Turkish forces is to establish security and stability along Turkey's borders.
(Photograph Used in this story is representational)
