8 selected in day-long trials

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir Amateur Athletics Association (JKAAA) conducted day-long selection trials on Wednesday at Gindun Stadium, Rajbagh for the upcoming 30th North Junior Athletics Championship 2018 scheduled to be held at Rohtak Haryana from 6 October to 7 October, 2018.
The trials were conducted in several age categories under-20, U-18, U-16, and U-14 age groups of both boys and girls.
More than 70 athletes including five girls from various districts thronged to the venue to attend the trials.
Eight probables were shortlisted in the first phase and two more athletes were kept as stand byes.
The shortlisted athletes include Umer Hameed (5000 mts) participated in U-20 age category, Sheikh Saqibul Raheem (1500mts) in U-18, Shakir Rashid Mir (100-200mts) in U-20, Aamir Majeed (100-200mts) in U-16, Sahil Rehman (Long Jump) in U-18, Sahil Mushtaq (Long Jump) in U-16, Sahil Ahmad Kutay (300mts) U-14 and Amarjeet Singh in 200mt’s respectively.
Moreover, the shortlisted athletes will likely attend North Zone camp at Jammu and will be prepared for upcoming North Junior Athletics championship besides will go through further process and screening at Jammu for final selection for the championship.
One of the athletes (name withheld) said that it was for the first time that association took some pains and make some efforts to avail opportunities for valley atheletes.
“For the first time we felt that we have participated in trials as such thing were never held. They (JKAAA) used to either hold trials covertly to select dear ones or didn’t bother to hold trials,” the athlete said and added, “We hope that the association learn from its past mistakes and make efforts to avail opportunities to genuine and deserving ones.”
The trials were conducted under the supervision of Athletic Coaches Sheikh Tulaal and Tahir Mir, who monitored athletes on various parameters.
Tahir Mir said that the response was huge as compared to the previous trials.
He further said that the shortlisted probables have to go through screening prior to the camp.
Joint Secretary of JKAAA and Athletics Coach, Sheikh Tulaal said that they were not expecting such a big number of athletes.
“Athletes from Handwara, Kupwara, Baramulla, Burzuhama, Verinag, Anantnag, Kulgam etc turned up for the trials and the number ranges near about 100-150 participants,” he said and adds, “As the trials were meant for under age that is why we got immense response compared to senior championship trails.”
He further said that they shortlisted eight probables and if anyone falling close to the qualifying mark will also be taken into consideration.
rukayasyed@gmail.com