8 police wards get DGP’s special reward for qualifying competitive exams

Srinagar:
Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, has sanctioned ‘DGP’s special rewards’ in favour of eight wards of police personnel for qualifying various competitive exams.
According to an official spokesperson, Rs 10000 each has been sanctioned for these wards who have qualified MBBS, B.Tech, BUMS and BDS courses.
The wards of serving police personnel who have been granted special reward are Jaskaran Singh S/o Follower Surinder Kour Tabasum Fikrdous D/o HC Firdous Ahmad and Salma Mohabbat D/o HC Mohabbat Hussain for qualifying MBBS, Meena Kataria D/o Ramesh Kumar, Harish Hameed D/o SI(M) Abdul Hameed and Sativa Wangnoo S/o Inspr. (S) Usha Ji Pandita for qualifying B.Tech. Ansiba Fayaz D/o SI(M) Fayaz Ahmad for qualifying BDS and Rabia Syed D/o Dy.SP (S) Muhammad Syed Shah for qualifying BUMS. Police Headquarters has been sanctioning scholarships and rewards for wards of martyred and serving Police personnel under different schemes to boost the morale of the wards of the police personnel.