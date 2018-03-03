8 people injured in a road accident in Baramulla

Get - On the Play Store.
The police today seized over 100 kg of 'fukki', a narcotic substance, from a truck and arrested a man on charges of drug peddling in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, a spokesman said.The drugs were seized during a vehicle checking drive at the Dooru area of the district an...More
The Crime Branch has arrested five persons in Gurugram after the seizure of Rs 49.9 lakh in scrapped currency in the Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denomination, police said on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, a Crime Branch team seized the currency from a Honda City car near the Himgiri...More
Thousands of people gathered in Nepal's capital Kathmandu Saturday afternoon to recite the messages of Lord Gautam Buddha, known as Dhhamapad, to set a new Guinness World Records. Though the organizer claimed to have gathered over 75,000 people in the mass prayers, the numbe...More
BJP President Amit Shah on Saturday said the party's victory in the Tripura assembly elections is a victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's politics of development. "I thank brothers and sisters of Tripura for their massive support to the BJP. This is the victory for Modi...More
At least eight people were injured in a road accident near Hyderbeigh Pattan in North Kashmir’s Baramulla District on Saturday, police said. The accident occurred when a commuter Tavera collided head on with a speedy Bolero near Hyderbeigh Pattan on Baramulla-Srinaga...More
Following the BJP’s historic win in the Tripura assembly elections, the party’s West Bengal unit on Saturday said this will surely impact state politics and predicted a “sea change” in Bengal’s political scenario in six months. “It is the ...More
After the impressive performance of the BJP and its allies in Tripura andassembly polls Nagaland, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said people are reposing faith in the development oriented agenda of the NDA while rejecting negative and disconnected politics. He said...More
The Congress will stake its claim to form the next government in Meghalaya later in the day, senior party leader Kamal Nath said on Saturday expressing confidence it would succeed in its mission. “Well, we will make a claim to the Governor tonight and ask him to call u...More
The ruling Nagaland People's Front (NPF) is ready to form a new government in the state with the BJP if it comes forward for a post-poll alliance, Chief Minister T. R. Zeliang said on SaturdayNew Delhi. However, Zeliang virtually ruled out any alliance with the Nationalist D...More
Questioning the presence of two senior BJP ministers at a rally organised by a fringe right-wing group protesting against the arrest of a man accused of raping and murdering an 8-year-old girl in Kathua, Secretary Jammu regional committee of CPI (M) Sham Prasad KesarSaturday...More
Accompanied by Director General of Police, Prisons Principal Secretary to Government Home Department R. K. Goyal visited Central Jail Kotbhalwalon Fridayevening.During course of visit, he had a round of some Blocks, Barracks and Cells to have an assessment of living arrangem...More
A day after 10 of its cadres were killed in an exchange of fire in the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, the outlawed CPI(Maoists) claimed it was “a unilateral fire from the police.” Jagan, the Moaist party’s spokesperson, through a statement said no top cadre...More
Crumbling the red bastion, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looks poised to form the government in the Tripura state. As soon the counting of votes beganon Saturdaymorning, the trends reflected a close fight between the ruling Left and the BJP. As the day progressed, the BJP...More
A fresh landslide today blocked the Jammu-Srinagar national highway near Ramban town, officials said, adding that efforts were on to make the nearly 300-km-road traffic worthy.A landslide struck the highway, the only all-weather road connecting Kashmir with the rest of India...More
A journalist was shot dead by unidentified assailants in a high-security zone in Pakistan’s Rawalpindi, according to a media report. Anjum Muneer Raja (40), was returning home on a motorcycle late on Thursday night when the bike-borne attackers waylaid him and opened f...More
Suspected Maoists have killed two brothers and attacked several others in a village in Jamui district of Bihar, police said on Saturday. "The incident took place after the villagers of Pancheshwari had celebrated Holi. A group of more than two dozen armed Maoists surrounded ...More
A young man accused of killing his parents a day earlier on the campus of Central Michigan University was arrested on Saturday, campus officials said. James Eric Davis Jr., 19, was identified as a suspect in what authorities said was a family-related domestic dispute. It was...More
At least seven people were killed in separate road accidents in Uttar Pradesh on Holi, police said today.In Barabanki, five people were killed in three road accidents. According to Circle Officer (Sadar) Sushil Kumar, all three accidents involved motorcyclists, including one...More
The Trump administration has delayed its decision on termination of work authorisation for spouses of the H-1B visa holders, in a big relief to a significantly large number of Indian workers and their families. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in a court submission ...More
Hurriyat (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Saturday expressed dismay over the dumping of a newborn baby who was found drenched in rain near a public park on Friday morning near Ganj Bakhsh area of Nowhatta, Srinagar. Mirwaiz tweeted, “Lost for words and shocked! murder ...More
Five people were injured after an elevator crashed from the second floor of a building at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Saturday, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Baaniya said the accident at the Medical Support Office took place...More
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday wished two Kashmiri girls who have been selected to represent the country at the Asian Alpine Ski Championship in Iran. Mehbooba tweeted: "Best wishes to Shabista Shabir and Sabiya Nabi from Tangmarg as they represe...More
J&K Rehbar-e-Taleem teachersSaturdayhit streets demanding streamlining of their salaries as the government has failed to release salaries for three months. The protesting teachers at press enclave Srinagar said that they have been forced to take to streets due to the pre...More
At least five people have been killed and over 90,000 households left without electricity as powerful storm continued to pound the US East Coast on Saturday with drenching rain. The nor'easter has also prompted the cancellation of more than 3,300 flights, snarled ground traf...More
The governmentFridayordered a reshuffle in the health department and transferred several officers including assistant directors, chief medical officers, deputy chief medical officers, consultants and others. The order has been issued by the health and medical education depar...More
Upset over the authorities denying permission for a rally to protest killings in Syria, leader of a Muslim group in Telangana's Warangal town attempted suicide by consuming poison. In a video webcast live on his Facebook account late on Friday, the youth vent his anger over ...More

The head of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) announced Friday that the mission will reopen an office in the eastern city of Benghazi for the first time in years. "We are preparing to reopen a UN office in Benghazi and I promise you to continue to engage with people a...More
Four Pakistani soldiers were killed and as many Indians were injured, including two army men and two civilians, in border hostilities in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 48 hours. Informed sources said that the four Pakistani soldiers were killed in retaliation on the Line of C...More

