8 months on, R&B Dept yet to complete construction of Boulevard pavements

May 08, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

70% progress achieved, will complete the project by June 15: Chief Engineer

Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department has failed to complete the work on pavements around the Boulevard giving a tough time to the commuters and tourists.

A group of commuters at Dalgate expressed resentment against the R&B department for failing to complete the renovation work and said the department has been repairing the pavements since last eight months and the work is going on at a snail’s pace.

Muhammad Iqbal, a commuter at Ghat No. 13, Dalgate said due to the heavy rush of local as well as tourists they are compelled to use the main road, which can be risky.

“The construction material including stones, bricks, sand, cement slates can be seen scattered from Ghat No. 12 to Foreshore road,” he said. Iqbal alleged that the contractor has left the work midway.

The commuters also alleged that the R&B Department has no time frame or any deadline to complete any project in the city.

"With the authorities turning a blind eye, heaps of sand, steel rods and bricks can be found dumped on these pavements," they said.

Ali Mohammad, a Shikara owner said they have no source of income other than these Shikaras and if this trend continues who will feed our families?

Earlier Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) in 2017 banned dumping construction material on roads after government departments were found doing so rampantly.

Chief Engineer, R&B, Sami Arif Yesvi told The Rising Kashmir that the construction work on pavements at Boulevard will be completed in next one and a half month.

“We have completed 60-70% of the work and the rest will completed by June 15,” Yesvi said.