8 months on, Devar woman seeks whereabouts of fiancé

Riyaz BhatSrinagar:
Eight months ago, Meher-Un-Nisa and her family in Devar village in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district were busy making preparations for her marriage. However grief knocked the doors of bride to be after her fiancé disappeared in thin air.
Nisa had got engaged with Manzoor Ahmad Khan - three years ago and both were eagerly waiting for the big day of their life. But fate had something different store for them.
Nisa while narrating her ordeal of miseries and ‘atrocities of forces’ said, “It was 31, August of the year 2017 and being a bride, I was busy in preparations of my marriage. As I was placing my new clothes in a trunk, my maternal uncle, Abdul Qadir gave me this shocking news.”
“Your fiancé Manzoor Khan has been detained by forces and is in torture room of 27 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) at Trimukha top (a nearby mountain in their locality), after this news was spoken by my maternal uncle, I was completely lost myself in flashbacks of his promises and memories.”
Recalling her dreams, Nisa said, “I and Manzoor Ahmad got engaged three years ago and we were going to marry after a month from the date of his disappearance, but all remain a distinct dream.”
A 12th class student, Nisa of the border area of Devar village in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district said, “I am not going to marry until and unless the whereabouts of my fiancé will be traced.”
After Manzoor’s detention, his relatives were sure of the torture done by the forces inside the camp but did not bother to think that he would have got killed during the torture.
Tears rolling down from the cheeks of Nisa said, “I still believe that he is alive and will return soon, my intuitions will never be wrong and are saying that he is has been tortured badly and is under medical treatment at somewhere at the anonymous place.”
“It was Eid time and Manzoor met me a day before when he went disappeared from the army camp and he told me that he will be going to meet his aunt in Bandipora and will celebrate Eid with me,” Nisa recalled.
She said, “As I kept waiting to celebrate Eid with my fiancé but he never returned.”
“Initially, when I came to know that he has been detained by forces without any charges or allegations, I thought he will be ‘questioned or tortured’ like others are been tortured there but will be released later soon but they did not let my ‘love’ go home,” Nisa added.
Nisa while explaining the rights of women and their status said, “Women in Kashmir region are living in a constant fear and majority of the womenfolk here are afraid of forces atrocities.”
“Recollecting her beautiful movements spent with her fiancé, Nisa said, “Manzoor always promises me of every possible happiness and used to talk to me till late night but since Manzoor went disappeared, the walls of my room are staring at me like a ghost who did not let me sleep.”
“My message to whole womenfolk of the Kashmir will be that they should fight against every atrocity done by any person.”
As on the one side, the womenfolk across the world were enjoying the International Women Day, Misra Begum, a 50-year-old mother of Manzoor Khan was mourning over his disappearance.
“I can never believe that he has been killed and I will wait for him till my last breath,” Begum said.
Begum while remembering her last conversation with her daughter said, “In the morning of the day Khan went disappeared, he told me to prepare food for him and he leaves to cattle cows and sheep’s and as he left from home towards the ‘disappearance trap’, he never returned home.”
Begum said that the ‘atrocities of the forces’ in our village have been from the very beginning and today we have visited State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) for the justice of my son.
Meanwhile, Maryam Begum, a wife of another victim of forces, Nasrullah Khan who was also tortured along Manzoor in the same RR camp said, “My husband has been left handicapped as he cannot do anything.”
Maryam said, after Nasrullah lost his kidneys during a torture trial by forces, my two kids left studies as we were unable to pay their fee in the school.
“This is what we womenfolk in Kashmir are doing from past many decades and want this atrocity end across the state immediately to save the rights of womenfolk and humanity,” she said.
0 Comment(s)