May 17, 2019 | Javid Sofi

8 killed in twin encounters in south

3 JeM militants, Army man, civilian killed in Pulwama 

Three Jaish-e-Mohammad militants, an army man and a civilian were killed in an encounter in Dalipora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday.
A police official said after credible inputs about presence of militants in Dalipora locality of Pulwama town, a joint contingent of army, CRPF and police laid siege around a cluster of houses in the area.
He said as forces were carrying out searches, the hiding militants came out of the house firing indiscriminately on forces personnel.
The fire was returned by troops, triggering an encounter.
"In the ensuing encounter, three Jaish militants were killed," the official said.
He said three army men were wounded in the gunfight and they were evacuated to 92 base hospital Srinagar, where one of the critically injured Sepoy Sandeep was declared brought dead.
Two civilians were also injured during the gunfight and were evacuated to District Hospital Pulwama, where doctors declared one of the injured, Rayees Ahmad Dar as dead on arrival.
Doctors said he had bullet wounds on chest and neck.
Rayees' elder brother, Younis Ahmad Dar also received an injury in the leg.
His condition was said to be stable.
A police spokesman said civilian and army man were killed in militant firing when they were evacuating civilians from a neighbouring house.
The deceased militants were identified as Naseer Ahmad Pandith of Kareemabad village of Pulwama, Umar Ahmad Mir of Brathipora village of Shopian and Khalid Bhai of Pakistan.
Naseer had joined militant ranks on November 10, 2018 while Umar joined militancy on April 17, 2018.
After lego medical formalities, bodies of two local militants were handed to their heirs for burial.
Multiple funerals were held for deceased militants at their native places at Kareemabad village of Pulwama and Brathipora village of Shopian respectively in which large number of people participated amidst chanting of pro-freedom and anti India slogans.
People in large numbers also turned up in the funeral of deceased civilian, Rayees Ahmad Dar at his ancestral village in Pakherpora village of Shopian.
Rayees was putting up along with his brother at Pulwama, where they own some property, for few years.
Locals said he was a pass out from Islamia college of science and commerce Srinagar and was assisting his elder brother at his plywood shop in Pulwama.
The police spokesman said Naseer was involved in many militant attacks including killing of police man Mohammad Yoqub Shah of Losswani village of Pulwama in 2018.
They said Khalid was operating as Jaish commander and claimed to have recovered arms and ammunitions from the encounter site.
Clashes between youth and forces have been reported from New Colony and Dalipora area of Pulwama and at main town in Shopian.
Authorities had imposed restrictions in Pulwama and deployed forces personnel in strength to maintain law and order.
The mobile internet service was also suspended in Pulwama district.

 

 

 

