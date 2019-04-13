8 killed in flash flood in Pakistan

April 13, 2019 | Press Trust of India

At least eight persons, including two children, were killed in a flash flood in northwest Pakistan, officials said.



The incident happened when a vehicle carrying them was heading to a wedding party and it drowned in Wana tehsil of South Waziristan District bordering Afghanistan on Saturday, according to district administration officials.



Six children remain missing and a search operation is underway to find them, the officials said.



The rescue team retrieved six bodies of women and two children. Pakistan Army and district administration officials are continuing a search for the missing individuals.