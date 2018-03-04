About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

8 injured in Pattan road accident

Published at March 04, 2018 02:41 AM


Noor ul Haq

At least eight people were injured in a road accident near Hyderbeigh Pattan in North Kashmir’s Baramulla District on Saturday, police said.
The accident occurred when a Tavera vehicle collided head on with a speedy Mahindra Bolero Pickup, near Hyderbeigh Pattan on Baramulla-Srinagar highway.
Eyewitness informed Rising Kashmir that a Taveera heading towards Srinagar from Baramulla and a Mahindra Bolero Pickup collided head on near Hyderbeigh Pattan resulting in injuries to eight people including two women.
All the injured were rushed to Sub District Hospital Pattan for immediate treatment.
Officials at SDH Pattan said that the injured were later on referred to Srinagar hospital for advanced treatment.
Police have identified the injured as Ghulam Nabi Yatoo son of Abdul Ahad Yatoo resident of Chanderhama Pattan, Javeed Ahmed Gandroo resident of Zaina Kadal Srinagar, Abdullah Bin Javeed son of Javeed Ahmed Gandroo resident of ZainaKadal Srinagar, Qamar din Javeed son of Javeed Ahmed Gandroo resident of ZainaKadal Srinagar, Waseem Ahmed Khan Son of Mohammad Ayoub Khan resident of Chandoosa Baramulla, Mehmooda daughter of Ghulam Nabi Sofi resident of Sangri Colony Baramulla and Shabnam Javeed wife of Javeed Ahmed Gandroo resident of ZainaKadal Srinagar.
Police have registered a case in this matter.

 

