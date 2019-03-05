8 injured in Anantnag road mishap

March 05, 2019 | Shafat Hussain

Atle ast six cops and two prisoners were injured after an armoured vehicle they were traveling in, met with an accident in Anantnag.

According to an official the vehicle skidded off the road on a curved road at Kehribal area of Mattan in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, this afternoon.

The police vehicle, with two prisoners, was on its way to a local court in Kulgam from the district jail Anantnag, added the official. The accident resulted in injuries to six policemen and two inmates, boarded in the vehicle.

"We received eight injured persons including six cops and two prisoners for treatment. After stabilizing the injured, the prisoner duo was referred to district hospital Anantnag from PHC Mattan for further treatment. All the injured are out of danger," said a senior health official in the district.