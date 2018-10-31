8 including 5 cops, 3 prisoners injured in Kulgam road accident

Kulgam, Oct 30:
At least five cops and three under trial prisoners were wounded after a vehicle they were travelling in turned turtle in south Kashmir’s Kulgam village on Tuesday.
The incident occurred at Brazloo village of the district.
A police official said that a police vehicle met with an accident when it was returning from a local court and was back to the district jail in neighboring Pulwama district. The driver lost control over the vehicle and rolled down from Zig near the bridge at Brazloo, Kukgam.
“In the mishap, five policemen and the three inmates were injured,” he said.
Medical Superintendent SDH Kulgam Dr GM Bhat said that they received eight injured persons including five cops and three prisoners.
A police official while confirming the incident said that all the injured are stable. “A case has been registered and investigations into the matter have been initiated,” he said.