8 hurt in Anantnag grenade blast

Shafat MirAnantnag, Jan 31:
At least eight people including three women and two CRPF men were injured in grenade blast at Sher Bagh area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday.
A police spokesman said militants hurled a grenade on forces at Sherbagh Chowk in Anantnag district in the afternoon.
The grenade exploded with a big bang, injuring six civilians including three women, and two CRPF men.
A top health official in District Hospital Anantnag identified the injured as Rehana Begum, Sobiya Jan, Naza Begum, all residents of Anchidora; Irfan Dar of Lal Chowk Anantnag, Mohammad Hussain of Sofipora, Najeeb Ahmed of Iqbal Colony.
The two injured CRPF men identified as Narender Kumar and Vishal Patel were also brought to DH Anantnag for treatment.
A doctor attending on the injured said all the injured had sustained splinter injuries and were out of danger.
The administration had deployed CRPF deployment in Sherbagh Chowk as some top police, CRPF and army officials were supposed to visit the area to inaugurate facilities for police personnel at Sher Bagh, District Police Lines Anantnag and Bijbehara town.
The attack took place barely 24 hours after grenade attack on Police station Damhal Hanjipora area of Kulgam district yesterday. Three civilians were injured in the grenade blast.