8 civilians hurt in Pulwama grenade attack

June 19, 2019 | Javid Sofi

At least 8 civilians were injured in a grenade blast in south Kashmir Pulwama district on Tuesday.

A police official said a grenade was hurled towards police station Pulwama at around 6:20 pm today.

The grenade exploded near the gate of police station, causing injuries to 8 pedestrians.

The injured were immediately shifted to District Hospital Pulwama, where from three injured were

referred to Srinagar hospital for specialised treatment.

Some of the injured were identified as Mohammad Ashraf Hajam, Ghulam Mohammad Khan, Riyaz Ahmad Wagay, Abdul Rashid Khan, Mohammad Assadaulah Khan and Ab Majeed Kumar.

After the grenade attack, police and paramilitary personnel laid siege around the area to nab the attackers. However, no arrests were reported.



