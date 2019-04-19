8 candidates file nominations for Ladakh PC

April 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Nearly eight candidates have filed nominations for Ladakh Parliamentary constituency, officials said on Thursday.

According to Returning Officer, Avny Lavasa a total of 8 nominations have been filed for the Ladakh Parliamentary seat.

On the last date of filing nominations today, 5 candidates that included Tsering Namgyal, Asgar Ali Karbalai, Sajjad Hussain, Kacho Mohammad Feroz and Asgar Ali, all Independents filed their papers taking the total to 8.

The scrutiny of papers will be held on April 20 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is April 22 upto 3:00 PM.