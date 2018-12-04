7th phase of panchayat polls today

85 Sarpanchs, 912 Panchs elected unopposed
475865 electors to vote for Sarpanch halqas, 345880 for Panch wards: CEO
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Dec 03:
The voting for Phase-VII of panchayat polls would be held amid tight security measures on Tuesday at 2714 polling stations across the State.
According to Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, Shaleen Kabra, 892 polling stations have been categorized as hypersensitive in this phase including 428 in Kashmir division and 464 in Jammu division.
He said 5575 candidates are in the fray for 341 Sarpanch and 1798 Panch seats while 85 Sarpanchs and 912 Panchs have been elected unopposed in this phase.
The CEO said in the areas going to polls tomorrow, an electorate of 475865 will be voting for Sarpanch constituencies and 345880 for Panch constituencies.
“Photo Voter Slips have been distributed among the voters to inform them of their polling station,” he said.
CEO said at the end of 6 Phases of Panchayat Polls, overall voter turnout of 73.6% has been recorded across the State, with a poll percentage of 46.1% in the Kashmir division and 82.8% in the Jammu division for the first 6 phases.
He said orders have been passed in various complaint cases as well as directions of the Courts and wherever necessary Notifications reappointing the election schedules have been issued. “All such orders/notifications are available at website of CEO J&K,” he said.
Kabra said Basic Minimum Facilities (BMF) have been ensured in all the polling stations across the State for Phase-III. Photo Voter Slips have been distributed among the voters to inform them of their polling stations.
He said senior government officers have been appointed as General Observers to oversee the smooth, fair and orderly conduct of panchayat polls.
Besides, Expenditure Observers are keeping a watch on the expenditure by the candidates. “In addition, for the poll day, Micro Observers have been placed in polling stations, particularly those considered hypersensitive. Besides, the Zonal and Sector Magistrates too have been deployed.”
CEO said Control Rooms have been established in all the districts across the State to respond promptly to any complaints of violation of the Model Code of Conduct as also to disseminate information to the public.
Security arrangements have been made including deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).