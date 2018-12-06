7959 candidates in fray for phase 8, 9

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Dec 05:
For the final two phases of the extended 9-phase panchayat polls, 7959 candidates are in the fray.
The voting and counting for the last two phases would be held on December 8 and 11.
According to Chief Electoral Officer, Shaleen Kabra, for penultimate Phase-VIII, 1333 candidates are in the fray for 483 Sarpanch Halqas and 5695 candidates for 3860 Panch wards across the State.
Voting and counting for Phase-VIII is scheduled be held on December 8.
Giving district-wise details, Kabra said Phase-VIII, 105 candidates are in the fray for 39 Sarpanch Halqas and 461 candidates for 321 Panch wards in district Kupwara; 10 candidates for 22 Sarpanch Halqas and 64 for 196 PanchHalqas in district Bandipora; 71 candidates for 42 Sarpanch Halqas and 285 for 366 PanchHalqas in district Baramulla; 3 candidates for 7 Sarpanch Halqas and 4 for 59 Panch wards in district Srinagar; 13 candidates for 40 Sarpanch Halqas and 37 for 315 Panch wards in district Budgam; 9 candidates for 29 Sarpanch Halqas and 25 for 231 Panch wards in district Pulwama; 4 candidates for 11 Sarpanch Halqas and 11 for 95 Panch wards in district Shopian; 4 candidates for 23 Sarpanch Halqas and 5 for 177 Panch wards in district Kulgam; 205 candidates for 55 Sarpanch Halqas and 894 for 431 Panch wards in district Reasi; 223 candidates for 52 Sarpanch Halqas and 896 for 384 Panch wards in district Kathua; 157 candidates for 35 Sarpanch Halqas and 709 for 285 Panch wards in district Samba; 404 candidates for 96 Sarpanch Halqas and 1771 for 758 Panch wards in district Jammu and 125 candidates for 32 Sarpanch Halqas and 533 for 242 Panch wards in district Rajouri.
For the Phase-IX, which is the final phase of the Panchayat Polls, Kabra said, 210 candidates are in the fray for 236 Sarpanch Halqas and 721 candidates for 1904 Panch wards across the State. Voting and counting for Phase-IX is scheduled be held on 11th December 2018.
Giving district-wise details, Kabra said, for Phase-IX, 78 candidates are in the fray for 33 Sarpanch Halqas and 311 candidates for 291 Panch wards in district Kupwara; 21 candidates for 14 Sarpanch Halqas and 88 for 100 PanchHalqas in district Bandipora; 30 candidates for 45 Sarpanch Halqas and 73 for 383 PanchHalqas in district Baramulla; 17 candidates for 13 Sarpanch Halqas and 34 for 109 Panch wards in district Ganderbal; 16 candidates for 39 Sarpanch Halqas and 68 for 319 Panch wards in district Budgam; 7 candidates for 39 Sarpanch Halqas and 9 for 309 Panch wards in district Pulwama; 4 candidates for 11 Sarpanch Halqas and 16 for 89 Panch wards in district Shopian; 5 candidates for 23 Sarpanch Halqas and 11 for 167 Panch wards in district Kulgam and 32 candidates for 19 Sarpanch Halqas and 111 for 137 Panch wards in district Anantnag.
He said first seven phases of the Panchayat polls have passed off smoothly and peacefully with good participation.