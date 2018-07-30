79 kanals land retrieved in anti-encroachment drive in Bandipora

Bandipora, July 29:
District Administration, Bandipora has initiated a vigorous anti encroachment drive across the district to retrieve State, Kahcharai and Forest land. For the purpose, committees of concerned Officers and magistrates have been constituted to make the drive success.
The committees headed by Tehsildar Bandipora, Aloosa, Ajas, Hajin, Sumbal, Gurez and Tulial have been retrieved 79 kanal Kahcharie and State land in their respective jurisdictions.
District Development Commissioner (DDC) Bandipora, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary has appealed people of the district to co-operate with the administration as the drive is purely meant for welfare of the general public and safeguarding public resources. He also asked the encroachers to withdraw encroachment from the state or kahchari land voluntarily so that administration is not compelled to take any harsh step.
The DDC also directed concerned revenue Officers including Assistant Commissioner Revenue and Sub Divisional Magistrates of Gurez and Sumbal to gear up their field functionaries and monitor the achievements personally for the larger interest of the general public. He also asked them to get demarcation of all public roads, footpaths, irrigation canals, forest land, and other encroachment done during the drive and submit the achievement reports on daily basis.
Deputy Commissioner directed the Tehsildars to keep strict vigil on encroachers and report to district administration if there is any encroachment in future also. He also directed to submit village wise list of state/ Kahcharai land and illegal constructions made on river banks, nallahs and irrigation khuls with photo graphic evidences. Meanwhile, all the departments have started profiling of their departmental land under encroachment which is required to be returned.
The Deputy Commissioner was informed that District Administration has already initiated to process for construction of compound wall for nearly 110 Schools and Health Institutions to safeguard prime land from encroachments.