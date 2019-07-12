78937 kanals Kahcharai, 48896 kanals State land retrieved in Valley

July 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Div Com warns action against encroachments

On the directions of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan, district administrations have so far retrieved 78937 kanals of Kahcharai (grazing land) and 48896 kanals of State land from the illegal occupants.

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir warned trespassers not to indulge in illegal construction activities and other encroachments on state and Kahcharai land.

He said violators will be dealt with strictly according to the Law.

“Anti-encroachment drives will continue across the valley till every inch of State and Kahcharai land is retrieved from the encroachers,” he further said.

The Divisional Commissioner had already issued directions to all district collectors to immediately carry out a comprehensive mapping of all encroachments relating to state, forest and panchayat lands, water bodies, highways and public roads in their respective jurisdictions and make full use of available technologies, such as geo-tagging and satellite mapping, to prepare a fully verified database.

He said anti-encroachment drives across all the Tehsils would be carried out on a daily basis to ensure that encroachment on roads on Highway (NH), State and Kahcharai lands is removed forthwith to achieve the set target on time.

All Tehsildars were directed to furnish a daily report with regard to removal of encroachments in their respective Tehsils and send a daily report to the Divisional Commissioner’s office for further course of necessary action.

The government will use the vacant land for developmental utilization like the construction of Government Schools, Health centres, Community Halls, Playing fields, Panchayat Ghars, Fire tender stations and other essential services as per the demands from the local population.