782 Head Constables promoted to rank of ASIs

December 31:
A Departmental Promotion Committee of Kashmir Zone Police which met under the chairmanship of IGP Kashmir S.P Pani has approved promotions in favour of 782 Head Constables to the rank of Assistant Sub-Inspectors of Executive wing, having lien and seniority with Kashmir Zone.
Amongst these 782 Head Constables, 376 Head Constables who have completed all departmental formalities, have been formally promoted to the rank of Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs). However, the formal promotion orders in respect of other 406 Head Constables shall be issued after completing their pre-promotion course.