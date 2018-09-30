78 elected unopposed for Phase-I

1283 candidates in fray
Yawar HussainSrinagar, Sep 29:
With the first phase of voting for Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls scheduled for October 8, a total of 1283 candidates would contest elections while 78 candidates have been elected unopposed.
Addressing a news conference here Saturday, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Jammu and Kashmir, Shaleen Kabra said in the 422 wards going for polls in the Phase-I, 1473 nominations had been filed and after scrutiny 1441 were declared valid.
“After the withdrawal of nominations, 1283 candidates are in the fray for the first phase of polls in the State,” he said.
The CEO said a total of 3400 nominations had been received so far for all the four phases, with the scrutiny of nominations yet to be carried out for the three phases.
“Among the 3400 nominations received so far, 2618 nominations have been validly filed for the four phases so far,” he said.
Among the 78 uncontested nominations, 69 are from the Valley while nine are from Jammu division.
Of the nine uncontested nominations of Jammu division, Arnia has one; Thanamandi, Rajouri has three, Nowshera, Rajouri has one and Surankote, Poonch has four.
Kabra said in the first phase Kupwara has eight uncontested nominations, Bandipora one, Baramulla six, Budgam 24, Kulgam 13 and Anantnag 17.
He said among the 1283 contesting candidates in the first phase, 273 are from Kashmir division including Kargil and Leh.
He said among the 207 contesting candidates in the Valley in the Phase-I, Kupwara has 55 for 26 wards, Bandipora has 43 for 17 wards, Baramulla has 37 for 21 wards, Srinagar has 8 for 3 wards, Budgam has 26 for 33 wards, Kulgam has 13 for 21 wards, and Anantnag has 25 for 28 wards.
The CEO said there has been a very positive response for the elections in the Valley particularly in Srinagar and Anantnag where 81 and 63 nominations had been filed for the Phase-II, the scrutiny for which is yet to be carried out.
“For Phase-III in Srinagar, which will see 26 wards going to polls, we have already received 85 nominations,” he said.
Kabra said 1177 nominations had been validly filed for the second phase even though the scrutiny for the phase would start from Monday.
Among 1177 validly filed nominations for the second phase, 252 are from the Valley which would have 220 wards for polling in seven districts.
In the second phase, Kupwara has received 15 nominations so far for 13 wards, Bandipora 40 for 13 wards, Baramulla 22 for 20 wards, Srinagar 81 for 20 wads, Budgam 28 for 39 wards, Kulgam three for 19 wards, and Anantnag 63 for 42 wards.
He said for Phases-III and IV, 273 nominations had been filed so far for 339 wards even though the last date was still far.
On whether the hiking of honorarium of the Special Police Officer’s violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the CEO said the decision would not favour any particular political party as the polls were being held on a non-party basis.
“Also the hike has nothing to do with the ULB polls,” he said.
Kabra said so far the department had received 20 complaints about violation of MCC.
