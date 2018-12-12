759 stone pelting incidents reported in J&K in 2018: MHA

Press Trust of IndiaNew Delhi
As many as 759 incidents of stone pelting were reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far this year, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.
Union minister of state for home Hansraj Ahir also said 238 militants were killed by forces in the state till December 2, 2018.
"There are instances of stone pelting during anti-militancy operations in Jammu and Kashmir. The state government has reported that 759 cases have been registered against stone pelters in 2018," he said replying to a written question.
There were 587 incidents of militancy violence in the state till December 2 this year in which 86 forces personneland 37 civilians were also killed.
In the corresponding period in 2017, there were 329 incidents of militancy violence in the state in which 200 militants were killed while 74 forces personnel and 36 civilians were also killed in these incidents.
