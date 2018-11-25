75.7% polling in phase III

Retd Army man killed in clash between rival groups in Doda
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 24:
Kashmir recorded 55.70 per cent voting while Jammu region witnessed a turnout of 83 per cent on Saturday in the third phase of the panchayat elections in the state where a retired Army captain was killed in a clash between rival groups at a polling station.
Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shaleen Kabra said the state recorded over 75 per cent of polling as 3.20 lakh electorate exercised their franchise in the third phase of the panchayat elections Saturday.
The polling began at 8 am in 2,773 polling stations, including 918 in Kashmir division and 1,855 in Jammu division, and ended at 2 pm, officials said.
Voting turnout in Kupwara was 59.7 per cent, Bandipora 51 per cent, Baramulla 30.8 per cent, Ganderbal 12 per cent, Budgam 41 per cent, Kargil 75.6 per cent, Leh 64.1 per cent, Kishtwar 85 per cent, Doda 77.4 per cent, Ramban 85.7 per cent, Udhampur 83.8 per cent, Kathua 83.2 per cent, Rajouri 80.3 per cent and Poonch 87.8 per cent.
Poonch district in Jammu region recorded the highest polling of 87.8 per cent, while Ganderbal district in central Kashmir recorded the lowest at 12 per cent, they said.
The nine-phased elections began on November 17 when the state recorded 74.1 per cent polling. The voting turnout in the second phase of the panchayat polls on November 20 was 71.1 per cent, officials had said.
The turnout in rural areas was higher in Kashmir unlike during the recent urban local bodies elections where barely four per cent of the electorate voted.
Major regional parties -- the NC and the PDP -- had decided not to participate in the local bodies polls.
Among other districts of Jammu division, they said, Kathua, Ramban and Rajouri districts witnessed 62.5, 62.2 and 61 per cent polling, respectively, followed by Doda and Kishtwar which recorded 52.3 and 51.1 per cent respectively.
In Kashmir division, Bandipora district topped the turnout chart with 40.3 per cent polling, followed Badgam 33.1 per cent, Baramulla 20.1 per cent and Kargil 52.5 per cent besides Leh 40.1 per cent, they said.
The officials said 727 polling stations have been categorised as hypersensitive, including 493 in Kashmir division and 234 in Jammu division, for the third phase of the polls.
They said 5,239 candidates are in the fray for 358 sarpanch and 1,652 panch seats.
Ninety-six sarpanchs and 1,437 panchs have been elected unopposed in this phase, they added.
The polls are being held after a delay of two years when the state is under the Governor's rule. The counting of votes will be held on November 27.
Meanwhile, a retired Army man was killed and 15 others wounded, two of them critically after clashes broke out between groups at Joura-Khurd Block in Kahara tehsil in Doda district following declaration of result.
Soon after it was declared that woman candidate Kanchana Chandail (backed by Congress) won after defeating Rehmutallah Butt (backed by BJP), clashes broke out between supporters of two candidates.
Before police could have interfered, the mobs attacked people with stones. In the clashes, a retired army man was killed and 15 others injured..
The deceased was identified as retired Army jawan, Hafeez Ahmed son of Mohammed Shafi.
Of the 15 injured, condition of two of the injured identified as Dheeraj Kumar and Hushyar Singh was stated to be critical.
All the victims were supporters of the winning candidate.
Till filing of this report, police was trying to maintain law and order.
Meanwhile, 11 Sarpanch and 29 Panch were declared elected unopposed from Keller block of Shopian district today.
The block has 22 panchayat Halqa and 172 panch constituencies. No voting was observed in the entire block. A poll official informed that 4 panchs have tendered their resignations.